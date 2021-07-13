On Martyrs' Day, security forces deployed outside a sealed graveyard in Srinagar; see photos

Authorities sealed off the martyrs' graveyard in the old city area here on Tuesday to prevent people from assembling to commemorate the killing of 22 people, who were protesting against the autocratic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, by Dogra forces on this day in 1931.

The entry to the graveyard inside Naqshband sahib Shrine in Khawaja Bazaar near Nowhatta was sealed and security forces were deployed around the area to prevent anyone going inside, officials said.

The National Conference (NC) and the PDP had applied to the Srinagar district magistrate for permission to visit the graveyard for paying tributes to the martyrs of 1931 but they were not allowed.

July 13 was a public holiday in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and a grand official function was held every year on this day where the chief minister or the governor would be the chief guest.

The holiday was cancelled and all official ceremonies stopped in 2020 after abrogation of article 370 and splitting of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories.

Here's a look at what Kashmir looked like on Martyrs' Day in 2021.