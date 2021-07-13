Photo

Updated on

On Martyrs' Day, security forces deployed outside a sealed graveyard in Srinagar; see photos

By FPJ Web Desk

On Martyrs' Day, policemen stand alert on a road in Srinagar that leads up to the martyr's graveyard. Martyrs' day is observed in Kashmir every year on July 13 to remember the 22 civilians who were killed in 1931.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

Authorities sealed off the martyrs' graveyard in the old city area here on Tuesday to prevent people from assembling to commemorate the killing of 22 people, who were protesting against the autocratic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, by Dogra forces on this day in 1931.

The entry to the graveyard inside Naqshband sahib Shrine in Khawaja Bazaar near Nowhatta was sealed and security forces were deployed around the area to prevent anyone going inside, officials said.

The National Conference (NC) and the PDP had applied to the Srinagar district magistrate for permission to visit the graveyard for paying tributes to the martyrs of 1931 but they were not allowed.

July 13 was a public holiday in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and a grand official function was held every year on this day where the chief minister or the governor would be the chief guest.

The holiday was cancelled and all official ceremonies stopped in 2020 after abrogation of article 370 and splitting of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories.

Here's a look at what Kashmir looked like on Martyrs' Day in 2021.

Policemen stand guard on a road closed with concertina wire, which leads to the martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
On Martyrs' Day 2021, policemen stand alert on a road in Srinagar that leads up to the martyr's graveyard. Martyrs' day is observed in Kashmir every year on 13th July to remember the 22 civilians who were killed in 1931.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A paramilitary soldier stands alert during an ongoing shutdown in Srinagar on Martyrs' Day on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Security forces have been deployed outside the martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar on Martyrs' Day on July 13, 2021 in order to revent anyone from going inside.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Paramilitary soldier stands alert on a road concealed with concertina wire during an ongoing shutdown in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on Martyrs' Day on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

