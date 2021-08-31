e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:03 PM IST

Mumbai: Heavy rains bring back potholes and traffic jams; see photos and videos

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Potholes worsen traffic due to rain at the Western Express Highway near Dahisar on August 31, 2021. | B L Soni

On Tuesday, Mumbaikars struggled with traffic and pottholes as heavy rain lashed the city.

After a lull of two weeks, heavy rains hit the financial capital of Mumbai and the coastal North Konkan belt since the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Besides Mumbai, large areas of Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts - comprising the Mumbai Metropolitan Region also witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:03 PM IST
