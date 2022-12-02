In Pics: Mumbai's Bandra railway station, with its old glory, to be restored by December 30

The railway station on course to be restored to its original glory. | Swapnil Sakhare

The building plan of Bandra railway station was originally drawn up in London in 19th century. | Swapnil Sakhare

The station, which comes under grade 1 heritage structure, was formerly opened in 1888. | Swapnil Sakhare

To give the station a perfect heritage look, old kiosk were replaced by six new ones at platform number 2,3, and 4. | Swapnil Sakhare

The heritage project started last year, but gained pace in this year. | Swapnil Sakhare

New LED fixtures will be set up to light up entire roofing. | Twitter Image

Near 90 per cent restoration work of Bandra railway station is complete. |