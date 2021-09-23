ModiInAmerica: Indian diaspora greets PM Modi with a warm welcome; see photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world, as he received an enthusiastic welcome from the community on his arrival here on a major visit to further enhance Indo-US relations.

Modi was warmly greeted by groups of Indian-Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed here on Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

One of the signature events of Prime Minister Modi's overseas visits has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings.

However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the prime minister is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the diaspora.

Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, has said that his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

Apart from meeting US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Modi is also scheduled to have separate bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Washington DC on Wednesday. | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to USA and T. H. Brian McKeon, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by a US Navy officer on his arrival in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the Indian diaspora on his arrival, at Joint Base Andrews, in Washington DC on Wednesday. | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Indian Community on his arrival in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian diaspora on his arrival, in Washington DC on Wednesday. | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with the Indian-Americans on his arrival, in Washington DC on Wednesday. | ANI

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:46 PM IST