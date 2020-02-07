Photo

Malang Screening: Sonam, Tiger, Katrina and other celebs dazzle in style

By FPJ Web Desk

Ahead of the public verdict, the makers held a special screening for the cast and other members of the film fraternity

Photo by Viral Bhayani

It's D-day for Mohit Suri's action thriller Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. However, ahead of the public verdict, the makers held a special screening for the cast and other members of the film fraternity.

Arriving in style to grace the ocassion were Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Nushrat Bharucha, Elli AvrRam, Nora Fatehi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rakul Preet Singh, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda.

Mohit Suri with wife Udita Goswami
Aditya Roy Kapur
Disha Patani
Elli AvrRam
Tiger Shroff
Anil Kapoor with Sonam K Ahuja
Katrina Kaif
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat
Nushrat Bharucha
Chunky Pandey
Nora Fatehi
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Rakul Preet Singh
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Talking about the romantic action-thriller, Mohit told IANS: "It's a story about four different characters from different backgrounds. They have a different interpretation of 'malang'. The word 'Malang' essentially refers to a man who stays by himself, who is not connected to worldly rules, regulations, law and order. He is happy in his own world. A person can be 'malang' when he is truly, madly and deeply in love, when he does not care about what happens in the outside world.

"It also happens when you have lost someone you loved the most and you have nothing to lose, so you don't fear anything. The loss of fear is also a state of 'malang'. These characters, who are in different states of 'malang', meet one Christmas evening in Goa. The film is about how they all cross paths and what happened five years back on the same day", he added.

Malang is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. It is set to hit the screens on February 7.

