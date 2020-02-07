Malang Screening: Sonam, Tiger, Katrina and other celebs dazzle in style

Talking about the romantic action-thriller, Mohit told IANS: "It's a story about four different characters from different backgrounds. They have a different interpretation of 'malang'. The word 'Malang' essentially refers to a man who stays by himself, who is not connected to worldly rules, regulations, law and order. He is happy in his own world. A person can be 'malang' when he is truly, madly and deeply in love, when he does not care about what happens in the outside world.

"It also happens when you have lost someone you loved the most and you have nothing to lose, so you don't fear anything. The loss of fear is also a state of 'malang'. These characters, who are in different states of 'malang', meet one Christmas evening in Goa. The film is about how they all cross paths and what happened five years back on the same day", he added.

Malang is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. It is set to hit the screens on February 7.