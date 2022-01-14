Makar Sankranti 2022: Devotees celebrate by taking a dip in holy waters; see pics

India is a land of immense devotion and festivities, where we have a plethora of cultures and traditions. When it comes to the Hindu culture, Makar Sankranti is one significant festival dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God.

From the festival of Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated on January 14, days become longer and nights become shorter, and it marks the end of the winter season. Makar Sankranti is observed as a festival of harvesting of the winter crops, also known as the rabi crops.

As India observes Makar Sankranti today, let's take a look at how it is being celebrated in different parts of India:

See pics:

Bihar: Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Gandhi Ghat in Patna

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Photo: ANI

"On Makar Sankranti, a large number of people come here for a dip, but there are less number of devotees due to COVID this year," a local priest tells news agency ANI

West Bengal: People take holy dip at Ganga Sagar on Makar Sankranti

Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Uttarakhand: Haridwar, however wears in deserted look as devotees barred from taking a holy dip in Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti amid a surge in Covid cases

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Punjab: Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offer prayers on the occasion of Makar Sankranti

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Uttar Pradesh: Devotees take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on the festival of Makar Sankranti in Prayagraj Keeping the Covid situation in mind, police forces have been deployed near the ghats to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour is followed: Rajeev Narain Mishra, SP Mela

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 12:29 PM IST