Life after Pets

sharing is caring |
Be careful with your food |
Can't find boxes? but we have bags... |
Who needs an alarm now? |
Working postures isn't important anymore |
Now we have an incest chaser |
Anything can turned into a toy |
Keyboard is a new Bed |
No more pizzas and wines, walks on the road is a new party |
Cords aint Tweezers |
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)