Life after Pets

An Artist from Taiwan Shows What Life Is Like Before and After Getting Pets

Be careful with your food

Can't find boxes? but we have bags...

Who needs an alarm now?

Working postures isn't important anymore

Now we have an incest chaser

Anything can turned into a toy

Keyboard is a new Bed

No more pizzas and wines, walks on the road is a new party

Cords aint Tweezers