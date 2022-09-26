Kohli gets his mojo back; India win big in decider; Break Pakistan's T20I record

India won the toss and decided to field | PTI

All-rounder Cameron Green and Tim David were top contributors of Australia | PTI

Axar Patel again bowled a fiery spell snaring three wickets of Aaron Finch, Josh Inglis and Matthew Wade | PTI

Australia gave a target for 187 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs | PTI

India scored 187 runs with 4 wickets in 19.5 overs | PTI

Bowler Daniel Sams took two crucial wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli | PTI

While hitting a brilliant 69, Suryakumar Yadav became the highest scorer in T20 this year. He also bagged the man of the match award | PTI

Virat Kohli's knock of 63 runs and Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 69 runs, helped India claim victory | PTI

Team India won the final T20I by 6 wickets, to claim the three-match T20I series. They also broke the record for most wins in calendar year held by Pakistan with 20 |