Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani and other TV actors attend last rites of Kushal Punjabi

Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as "Kaal" and "Lakshya" as well as the reality show "Fear Factor", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday, police said. He was 42.

Several television actors arrived to attend the last rites of the actor. Among those who marked their presence at the funeral were Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani and Diandra Soares to name a few.