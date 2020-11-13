In Pictures: Spectacular Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the banks of the Sarayu river

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday went all out in marking the homecoming of Lord Ram to this holy town – the mythical event in 'treta yug' on which the festival of Diwali is based.

The “Deepotsav" included the reenactment of the arrival of God Ram and Goddess Sita to Ayodhya on their 'pushpak viman', a laser and sound show, cultural programmes and the lighting of a “record" 5.51 lakh earthen lamps on the banks of the Sarayu.

Actors representing the deities of Ram, Sita and Lakshman descended in a helicopter that sprinkled rose petals – a modern take on the ‘pushpak viman’ that brought Lord ram back home after 14 years in exile.

The deities were received by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This was the fourth annual Ayodhya Deepotsav, and the first since the ‘bhoomi pujan’ in August for a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The construction has begun following last year’s Supreme Court verdict that settled the temple-mosque land dispute.

The CM and the Governor visited the Ram Mandir site along with other UP and some bureaucrats.

Here are a few pictures: