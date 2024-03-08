In Pictures: Sela Tunnel In Arunachal Pradesh - All You Need To Know About Its Distance, Border With China & More

PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the much awaited Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow | X/ canva

Executed by the Border Roads Organisation, this bridge includes two tunnels and a link road. | X/ canva

Built on altitude of over 13,000-feet , this project consist of two tunnels of which Tunnel 1 is 980m long and Tunnel 2 1,555 m long | X/ canva

This tunnel in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, aims to offer an alternate route to the Sela pass | X/ canva

This tunnel also aims to ease commuters travel time on the Balipara, Charduar and Tawang which borders with China by 10 km | X/ canva

The budget of this project was over Rupees 800 crore | X/ canva

This tunnel is expected to reduce the travel time between the Army's 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang by a minimum of one hour. | X/ canva