 In Pictures: Sela Tunnel In Arunachal Pradesh - All You Need To Know About Its Distance, Border With China & More
Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the much awaited Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow

Executed by the Border Roads Organisation, this bridge includes two tunnels and a link road.

Built on altitude of over 13,000-feet , this project consist of two tunnels of which Tunnel 1 is 980m long and Tunnel 2 1,555 m long

This tunnel in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, aims to offer an alternate route to the Sela pass

This tunnel also aims to ease commuters travel time on the Balipara, Charduar and Tawang which borders with China by 10 km

The budget of this project was over Rupees 800 crore

This tunnel is expected to reduce the travel time between the Army's 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang by a minimum of one hour.

The construction of this tunnel will be completed in April 2023 which was earlier slated for June 2022

