In Pictures: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers at Longewala Post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed troops at Rajasthan's Longewala Post, in keeping with his practice of spending time with soldiers on Diwali. Speaking in the wake of clashes with Pakistan and China, Modi said that India will give "prachand jawab" (fierce reply) if it is provoked. No force in the world can prevent our soldiers from protecting our borders, he said, adding that India has shown that it has strength and the political will to give a befitting reply to those challenging it.

In a clear swipe at China, Modi said without naming it that entire world feels troubled by "expansionist" forces and expansionism shows a "distorted mindset" which belongs to 18th century. "India believes in policy of understanding others and making them understand but if an attempt to test it is made, then the country will give a fierce reply," he asserted. His unambiguous message came amid continuing standoff with China at Ladakh border.

Referring to his custom of celebrating Diwali with soldiers since he assumed office in 2014, Modi said his resolve to serve and protect the country becomes stronger by spending more time with them. He also urged troops to innovate, practise yoga and learn an Indian language they don't know from colleagues.

