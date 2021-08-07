In Pictures: Inner Line Permits no longer required for Indians visiting Ladakh; tourists cheer

The Ladakh administration has said that Inner Line Permits (ILP) will no longer be required for Indians looking visit previously inaccessible parts of the Union Territory. While the earlier rules had required all tourists to pay a certain fee and obtain a permit to visit areas such as Khardung La, Pangong Tso and Nubra Valley, this is no longer necessary.

There has been no change for foreign tourists, who will continue to require a Protected Area Permit (PAP) in order to visit these areas. PAP and ILP are available online on the official website as well as offline.