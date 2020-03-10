Photo

In Pictures: How Mumbai celebrated Holi

By FPJ Web Desk

Holi celebration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai
Photo: Salman Ansari

Holi, the festival of colours was celebrated across India on Tuesday. While many areas saw subdued participation by locals owing to coronavirus fears, others smeared gulaal and sprayed others with coloured water with abandon.

On Tuesday, Mumbai saw both of these scenes. While some streets remained empty, others saw muted celebrations, with small groups of people smearing colours, taking pictures and the like. However, in many areas, including the city's Juhu Beach, there were large groups of people who braved the virus threat to celebrate.

Earlier, an effigy of 'coronavirus' was burnt during the festivities on Monday night as a representation of Holika.

Take a look at some of the photos:

Holi celebration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai
Photo: Salman Ansari
No Holi celebrations in parts of Mumbai's Juhu amid coronavirus fears.
BL Soni
Holi celebration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai
Photo: Salman Ansari
Actor Sunny Leone plays holi with her family in Mumbai's Juhu.
Photo: BL Soni
People celebrate Holi at Gorai in Mumbai's Borivali
Photo: BL Soni
Mumbai Traffic Police administer breath analysis test to commuters to curb drunk driving.
Photo: BL Soni
Holi celebration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai
Photo: Salman Ansari
Children play with water guns in Mumbai
Photo: Salman Ansari
People celebrate Holi at Mumbai's Juhu Beach
Photo: BL Soni

