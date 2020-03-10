In Pictures: How Mumbai celebrated Holi

Holi, the festival of colours was celebrated across India on Tuesday. While many areas saw subdued participation by locals owing to coronavirus fears, others smeared gulaal and sprayed others with coloured water with abandon.

On Tuesday, Mumbai saw both of these scenes. While some streets remained empty, others saw muted celebrations, with small groups of people smearing colours, taking pictures and the like. However, in many areas, including the city's Juhu Beach, there were large groups of people who braved the virus threat to celebrate.

Earlier, an effigy of 'coronavirus' was burnt during the festivities on Monday night as a representation of Holika.

Take a look at some of the photos: