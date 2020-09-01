In pictures: How Girgaum's Chandanwadi Ganesh Mandal bid adieu to Bappa

On Tuesday, the 11 day Ganeshotsav drew to a close without much fanfare. While Anant Chaturdashi and the visarjan is usually marked with music, lengthy processions and dancing citizens, celebrations were rather muted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Idols were immersed in the sea, lakes as well as artificial ponds built by the municipal corporation and a s per the civic body, 6,015Ganesh idols including 369 from public pandals had been immersed by 6 pm.

But while it may have been quieter, many pandals proved that even a pandemic could not curb the enthusiasm and beauty of the celebrations. In Mumbai's Girgaum area, the Chandanwadi Ganesh Mandal celebrated with flowers and colours before taking bappa for immersion at an artificial pond.

Take a look at the photos:

