Photo

Updated on

In pictures: How devotees across the country celebrated Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

By FPJ Web Desk

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and supporters shout slogans as they celebrate before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, in New Delhi on August 5, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and supporters shout slogans as they celebrate before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, in New Delhi on August 5, 2020
Photo: AFP

On Wednesday Ayodhya marked a 'historic' day, with Prime Minister Modi laying the foundation stone for the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present on stage.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced officials to shorten the guest list many even joined the event via video-conferencing. But the virus was not quite enough of a deterrent when it came to celebrations across the country. Even masked and socially distanced (for the most part), they came together to celebrate the momentous occasion. Some were even detained by the police for their efforts.

Take a look at some of the pictures from August 5.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and supporters burn crackers and wave flags as they celebrate before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, in New Delhi on August 5, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and supporters burn crackers and wave flags as they celebrate before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, in New Delhi on August 5, 2020
Photo: AFP
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and supporters apply colours on their faces as they celebrate before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, in New Delhi on August 5, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and supporters apply colours on their faces as they celebrate before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, in New Delhi on August 5, 2020
Photo: AFP
Devotees gather to attend the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Temple, at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Devotees gather to attend the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Temple, at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Photo: PTI
A Rangoli is seen outside the headquarters of RSS on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhyas Ram Temple, in Nagpur on Wednesday.
A Rangoli is seen outside the headquarters of RSS on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhyas Ram Temple, in Nagpur on Wednesday.
Photo: ANI
Members of the Muslim community perform aarti of Lord Ram as they celebrate the ground breaking ceremony of proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, in Varanasi, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020.
Members of the Muslim community perform aarti of Lord Ram as they celebrate the ground breaking ceremony of proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, in Varanasi, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), burn crackers as they celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar on August 5, 2020
Workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), burn crackers as they celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar on August 5, 2020
Photo: AFP
Workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans and hold cut-out words reading Jai Shri Ram (Glory to Lord Ram) as they celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar on August 5, 2020
Workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans and hold cut-out words reading Jai Shri Ram (Glory to Lord Ram) as they celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar on August 5, 2020
Photo: AFP

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in