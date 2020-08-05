In pictures: How devotees across the country celebrated Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

On Wednesday Ayodhya marked a 'historic' day, with Prime Minister Modi laying the foundation stone for the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present on stage.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced officials to shorten the guest list many even joined the event via video-conferencing. But the virus was not quite enough of a deterrent when it came to celebrations across the country. Even masked and socially distanced (for the most part), they came together to celebrate the momentous occasion. Some were even detained by the police for their efforts.

Take a look at some of the pictures from August 5.