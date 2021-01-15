Photo

In Pictures: From awarding of Sena Medal to military parade - How India marked Army Day 2021

By FPJ Web Desk

Army soldiers pay their tribute at a martyrs memorial to mark India's 73rd Army Day in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, on January 15, 2021.
Photo: AFP

India on Friday marked its 73rd Army Day with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of all three Armed forces paying tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. It was on this date in 1949 that Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over the reigns of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher and became the first Indian commander in chief.

Since Friday morning, many including Prime Minister Modi and President Kovind have paid homage to India's armed forces. Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and the CDS have also released statements to commemorate the contributions of soldiers throughout a rather challenging year. The India Army also paid homage to 100 battle casualties in the year 2020.

Army chief Naravane also inspected the parade at the Cariappa Grounds and addressed the Army Day parade. A total of 15 Indian Army officers and soldiers were awarded the Sena Medal, five of them posthumously, for gallantry during counter terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The Sena Medal incidentally is awarded in recognition of such individual acts of exceptional devotion to duty or courage as have special significance to the Indian Army.

Take a look at some of the visuals:

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane reviews a parade during a ceremony to celebrate Indias 73rd Army Day in New Delhi on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)
Widows of martyrs wait for the award distribution during the 73rd Army Day Parade, at Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Photo: PTI
Photo: ANI video screengrab
Photo: ANI video screengrab
A girl wearing an Army uniform pays her tribute at a martyrs memorial to mark Indias 73rd Army Day in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, on January 15, 2021
Photo: AFP
Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane inspects the guard of honour during the 73rd Army Day Parade, at Parade Ground in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Photo: PTI
Except for the contingent commanders at the Army Day parade, all other troops are wearing face masks in line with COVID-19 protocols.
Photo: ANI
CDS General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay tributes at National War Memorial.
Photo: ANI
CDS General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay tributes at National War Memorial.
Photo: ANI
At the Army Day parade 2021, five Army personnel were awarded the Sena Medal posthumously for their acts of gallantry in different operations
Photo: ANI

