In Pictures: Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joins NCP

Mumbai: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse on Friday joined the National Congress Party (NCP) on Friday in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Speaking at the press conference, Eknath Khadse said he spoke to BJP's high command and asked about his position in the party. The BJP high command said they have no future for me in the party and told me to join NCP, said Khadse. "I left BJP as it was the general feeling of my supporters to join NCP," he added.

Eknath Khadse further said, "Molestation offence was registered against me. Twice anti-corruption bureau inquiry was set up against me on how many plots I have purchased. I will show them how many plots they have purchased. I will demand an inquiry against them."

The senior politician, who immensely helped BJP to strengthen their foothold in Jalgaon and northern Maharashtra, will now look to swing it in NCP's favour.

Here are the pictures of Eknath Khadse joining NCP in presence of Sharad Pawar: