In Pictures: Coimbatore marks National Nutrition Mission with vibrant display of carved vegetables

Residents of Coimbatore were greeted with an unusual sight on Friday after officials organised a vibrant vegetable exhibition in the district. The initiative was a part of the National Nutrition Mission, also known as the POSHAN Abhiyaan and saw a colourful array of food items being carved with messages.

Messages such as 'use soap' with a picture of a disembodied hand reaching for liquid soap was etched out in what appeared to be a gourd. Other vegetables were carved into animal shapes of features portraits of mothers with young children. The aim of the exhibition is to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition, hygiene for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

The month-long exhibition is an annual initiative with varying themes and depictions. "We will be conducting this exhibition in various villages across the district, focusing on four main topics, that is, nutritious food through the home kitchen garden, eating nutritious food, yoga, and the importance of breastfeeding," Malathi, the project officer of Coimbatore district told news agency ANI.

Take a look at some of the visuals:

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:49 PM IST