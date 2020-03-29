In pictures: 275 Indian citizens brought back from Iran amid coronavirus lockdown

Early on Sunday morning 275 evacuee Indian citizens from Iran arrived in Jodhpur.

This included 133 female and 142 male individuals, including two infants and four children reported The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra.

They were bought back by an IndiGo flight.

They are being screened and then shifted to an Army Wellness Center at Jodhpur.

Earlier, on May 25, 277 Indian citizens had been brought back from Iran and housed at the Army Wellness facility in Jodhpur. The are being monitored by a team of doctors for any signs of infection.

Take a look at the photos from today: