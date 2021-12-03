In Pics: Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif's residence in Bandra

At a time when people's interest in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Jaisalmer is at an all-time high, the actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside Katrina Kaif's residence in Bandra on Friday, reportedly after completing shooting for a film.

Meanwhile, the actress was photographed heading to a Mumbai gym. She was reportedly joined there by her sister Isabelle. Katrina was spotted in an all-black attire. She completed her look with a mask and a baseball cap.

Sources told IANS that even as his wife-to-be was working out, and the Internet was abuzz with stories that the two having a court marriage before their traditional nuptials, Vicky was busy shooting in Mumbai. The actor has three films-in-the-making lined up. It is not clear which one he was shooting.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding preparations are in full swing! The two are just a few days away from tying the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 08:47 PM IST