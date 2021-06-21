In Pics: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat from Monday, where he visited three Covid-19 vaccination centres, including one in Ahmedabad, officials said.

His visit to the vaccination centres on Monday is aimed at encouraging people to become part of the Gujarat government’s mega inoculation drive beginning that day, they said.

He also inaugurated two flyovers, a new railway overbridge, as well as a new APMC building at Kalol in Gandhinagar, the party said.

