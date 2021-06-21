In Pics: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat from Monday, where he visited three Covid-19 vaccination centres, including one in Ahmedabad, officials said.
His visit to the vaccination centres on Monday is aimed at encouraging people to become part of the Gujarat government’s mega inoculation drive beginning that day, they said.
He also inaugurated two flyovers, a new railway overbridge, as well as a new APMC building at Kalol in Gandhinagar, the party said.
See pictures here:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the beneficiaries during the inspection of the COVID-19 vaccination center, in Gandhinagar on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the COVID-19 vaccination center, in Gandhinagar on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the COVID-19 vaccination center, in Gandhinagar on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others offer prayers at Shri Vardayini Mata Temple, Rupal Village, in Gandhinagar on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the people during the inauguration of bridges and flyover, in Gandhinagar on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel perform a ritual during the inauguration of the Kalol railway bridge, in Gandhinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel during the inauguration of the Kalol railway bridge, in Gandhinagar on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the Kalol railway bridge, in Gandhinagar on Monday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also present.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Vaishno Devi bridge and Gandhinagar Khodiyar bridge, in Gandhinagar on Monday. CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel also present.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)