In pics: Taimur Ali Khan relishing ice-cream is perfect Sunday mood!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at Foodhall, in Bandra. While Bebo grabs all the limelight wherever she goes, her lil munchkin Taimur often steals it from her. Lil Tim Tim looked as cute as ever and once again managed to grab our attention. Taimur was snapped relishing an ice cream and it's the perfect mood for a Sunday!
Saif Ali Khan was seen clad in a baby pink kurta-pyjama while Taimur sported a tank-top, shorts and sneakers. Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her look casual with a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
Check out the pics here:
On the work front, Saif was last seen in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' which became his biggest solo hit.
Meanwhile, Bebo is gearing up for the release of Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium'. The comedy-drama is a heart-warming film based on a father-daughter relationship and also stars Radhika Madan in a lead role. Kareena will be seen essaying the role of a cop in the film that's hitting the theatres on March 20, 2020.
Sunny Leone was also spotted at Foodhall with her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah and her husband Daniel Weber.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)