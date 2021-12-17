In Pics: Revisiting India's migrant crisis during COVID-19 pandemic this Minorities Rights day

New Delhi: India is among the countries worst-affected by Covid-19 and a sweeping lockdown that came early on, dealt a devastating blow to the country's migrant workers.

No job in hand or penny in their pocket, migrant labourers started scrounging the mega cities' deserted streets for food and shelter. They sometimes slept on the streets, sometimes in homes started by the government and social organisations, and ate at community kitchens started across the cities.



This National Minorities Rights Day, December 18, lets remember those who walked their way home in search of food, shelter and loved ones during the most horrifying times.

Assam, July 01, 2020 (ANI): Migrant people walk on a deserted street during a state government declared complete lockdown from June 29 to 12 July amid coronavirus disease, in Guwahati on Wednesday. | ANI

Gujarat, May 29, 2020: A man carries his mother and walks the distance to railway station to go to their native place in Surat on Friday. | ANI

Jharkhand, May 30, 2020: Migrants carry their belongings as they arrive at Hatia Railway Station by a shramik Special train in Ranchi on Saturday. | ANI

New Delhi, May 31, 2020: People stand in a queue to receive food being distributed by volunteers outside a government school, in New Delhi on Sunday. | ANI

Uttar Pradesh, June 20, 2020 : Migrants carrying their belongings on the head reached at Charbagh railway station to go their native place by special train, in Lucknow on Saturday. | ANI

Jammu and Kashmir, June 11, 2020 (ANI): Stranded migrant woman labourer with her child takes rest as they gather at an assembling centre to get transferred to a railway station to board on a special train to reach their native places in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

New Delhi, April 20, 2021 (ANI): Migrants walk through a deserted road during a week-long lockdown near Red Fort, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | ANI

West Bengal, June 30, 2021 (ANI): Migrant labours go by foot to their home after arriving from the special train due to unavailability of transport, at Kolkata railway station in Kolkata on Wednesday. | ANI

Karnataka, July 13, 2021 (ANI): Migrants arrive in the city from their native places, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Jammu and Kashmir, May 19, 2021: Migrants traveling to reach to their hometown during lockdown imposed amid the rise in COVID19 cases, in Jammu on Wednesday. | ANI

Uttar Pradesh, Apr 15 (ANI): Migrants from Mumbai arrived on a special train, stand in queues for the COVID-19 test, at Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

