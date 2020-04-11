Photo

In pics: Residents practice social distancing as societies arrange for vegetable vendors

After civic body barred hawkers and vendors from sitting on streets, on Saturday a Thane society arranged fresh vegetables and fruits supply in its premises. Even while buying vegetables people maintained social distancing.

After a complete lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, streets in Mumbai and Thane bore an empty look. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the new rules of engagement call for maintaining a gap of one to two metres (or three to six feet) to prevent possible exposure when an infected individual cough or speaks. Social distancing practices are changes in behaviour that can help stop the spread of infections.

Here are some pictures where people can be seen following social distancing:

