In Pics: Punjab Police hold #IAmHarjeetSingh placards across state to stand up against violence against cops, doctors

On Monday, all police personnel in Punjab wore badges with the name of their colleague Harjeet Singh, whose left hand was chopped off in an attack when he was trying to impose lockdown restrictions in the state, to show solidarity with him and others working on the frontline amid difficult circumstances to control the spread of COVID-19.

The day-long campaign is called 'MainBhiHarjeetSingh'. Under this campaign, all personnel of Punjab police will have Harjeet Singh's name instead of their own names on the badges they pin up to their uniforms.

Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off with a sword when a group of men had attacked police officials after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala on April 12. Doctors had reattached his hand in a surgery. The 50-year-old Sun Inspector is recovering at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital.

