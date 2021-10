Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of a prominent Srinagar pharmacy, was shot dead by suspected militants on Tuesday inside his business premises at Iqbal Park here, police said.

Bindroo, 68, was shot by the assailants from point-blank range while he was at his pharmacy dispensing medicines, a police official said.

Along with Bindroo, two other civilians were shot dead by militants in Kashmir on Tuesday.

