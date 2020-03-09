In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan snapped at the airport

Priyanka Chopra and Nick jonas were sported at the Mumbai airport, on Monday. The actress was seen clad in a cheetah print shirt, while Nick opted for an all black look. The couple was accompained by Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were also spotted at the airport before they jetted off for their Lucknow schedule.
Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and others were also spotted in town. Check out the pics here:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)