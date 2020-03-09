Photo

Updated on

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan snapped at the airport

By FPJ Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra and Nick jonas were sported at the Mumbai airport, on Monday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick jonas were sported at the Mumbai airport, on Monday. The actress was seen clad in a cheetah print shirt, while Nick opted for an all black look. The couple was accompained by Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were also spotted at the airport before they jetted off for their Lucknow schedule.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and others were also spotted in town. Check out the pics here:

