In Pics: PM Modi to inaugurate Ahmedabad's Science city which houses Aquatics & Robotics Galleries and Nature Park

Ahmedabad’s Science City– a robotic gallery, aquatic gallery and a nature park will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 16.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 127 crore, the three-storied robotic gallery will have 79 types of robots. Spread over 11,000 square metres, the gallery will have, at the entrance, a humanoid robot that will interact with the people.
The gallery will also feature history of the robots and showcase how robots are being used by DRDO and other agencies.
PM Modi took to his Twitter to share the pictures of the Science City and wrote, "Gujarat Science City is a place that I am very passionate about. When I served as CM, I had the opportunity to work towards developing it into a vibrant hub for encouraging science and innovation. Tomorrow, the Aquatics and Robotics Galleries and Nature Park would be inaugurated".
He shared pictures of the Robotics Gallery which has several salient features. "Youngsters and even adults are fascinated by robots. I am delighted to share glimpses from the Robotics Gallery which will showcase strides in robotics. This Gallery too has several salient features", he said.
While sharing pictures of the Nature park, he urged parents to take their children to the park to enjoy the selfie points, chess garden and many more spots.
"You would love visiting the Nature Park. It houses a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze. I specially call upon parents to take their children here", he wrote.
