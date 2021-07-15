In Pics: PM Modi to inaugurate Ahmedabad's Science city which houses Aquatics & Robotics Galleries and Nature Park

Ahmedabad’s Science City– a robotic gallery, aquatic gallery and a nature park will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 16.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 127 crore, the three-storied robotic gallery will have 79 types of robots. Spread over 11,000 square metres, the gallery will have, at the entrance, a humanoid robot that will interact with the people.

The gallery will also feature history of the robots and showcase how robots are being used by DRDO and other agencies.

PM Modi took to his Twitter to share the pictures of the Science City and wrote, "Gujarat Science City is a place that I am very passionate about. When I served as CM, I had the opportunity to work towards developing it into a vibrant hub for encouraging science and innovation. Tomorrow, the Aquatics and Robotics Galleries and Nature Park would be inaugurated".