In pics: Pleasant showers in Bengaluru takes Bangalorean's minds off COVID-19

On Thursday morning, Bengaluru woke up to thunder, lightning and heavy rain, which lasted for more than an hour in some parts of the city.

Taking to Twitter, netizens expressed their worry about the implications of the unexpected showers. Soon after, #BangaloreRains started trending and some of the tweets doing the rounds are hilarious.

One user said, "Woke up today with much a lesser appreciation for rains than I usually have." Another user said, "Had slept off in Bangalore, woke up in Cherrapunji‎."

Well, it seems like the pleasant showers took Bangaloreans minds off the coronavirus scare as they enjoyed rains in the city from home.

Here are some beautiful pictures of Bengaluru that Twitterati were compelled to share;