In Pics: Nikhil Siddharth ties knot with fiancée Pallavi Varma in an intimate wedding amid lockdown

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddharth tied the knot with fiancée Pallavi Varma on Thursday, in Hyderabad. Due to the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown, the wedding was an intimate affair with only family members and a few friends in attendance. The pictures from the wedding are doing rounds of the internet and guests can be seen wearing face masks.

In the pictures, Pallavi Varma can be seen in a bright red and golden saree, while, Nikhil is seen in a golden sherwani. The couple had a traditional Hindu ceremony in the attendance of their family and friends. Check out the pic here: