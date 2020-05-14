In Pics: Nikhil Siddharth ties knot with fiancée Pallavi Varma in an intimate wedding amid lockdown

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddharth tied the knot with fiancée Pallavi Varma on Thursday, in Hyderabad. Due to the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown, the wedding was an intimate affair with only family members and a few friends in attendance. The pictures from the wedding are doing rounds of the internet and guests can be seen wearing face masks.
In the pictures, Pallavi Varma can be seen in a bright red and golden saree, while, Nikhil is seen in a golden sherwani. The couple had a traditional Hindu ceremony in the attendance of their family and friends. Check out the pic here:
Nikhil Sidharth and Pallavi Verma got engaged earlier this year after dating for two years. Pallavi is a doctor by profession and hails from Bhimavaram.
On Manchu Lakshmi's chat show, speaking about his ladylove, Nikhil said, "I have someone special in my life now. She is a doctor. She is very understanding; she never disturbs me when I'm shooting or out with my friends. She will not check my phone. She says 'chill whenever you want' and understands that everyone needs their own space, which is what I like the most.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)