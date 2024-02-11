In Pics: 'NaMo Grand Central Park' In Thane Inaugurated By CM Shinde

Anil Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the 'NaMo Grand Central Park' in Thane, on February 8. | Anil Shinde

The park is spread across 25 acres which is a collaborative effort between Thane Municipal Corporation and Kalpatru Group. | Anil Shinde

The development is an ideal model of public-private partnership, as Thane Municipal Corporation did not spend any money on this massive project. | Anil Shinde

The park boasts major attractions like themed gardens, Flora Trellis, India’s largest Skate Park, Tree House, Fitness Children’s Play Zones, and a soon-to-be-launched 4.5-acre extended park. | Anil Shinde

It features a stunning 3-acre lake, a picturesque lakeside promenade, the iconic ‘X’ bridge, and four themed gardens inspired by Moroccan, Chinese, Japanese, and Mughal designs. | Anil Shinde

The park also includes iconic structures, fitness stations, cycling paths, meditation areas promoting a healthy lifestyle for all age groups and much more. | Anil Shinde

The park showcases an extraordinary mixture of international design expertise, with contributions from renowned global architects. | Anil Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the park's role in setting new benchmarks for urban green spaces and its potential as a symbol of progressive urban planning. | Anil Shinde