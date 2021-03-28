In Pics: Mumbai wears a deserted look on day one of the night curfew imposed in Maharashtra amid COVID-19 surge

Maharashtra topping the list for contributing highest numbers of Covid-19 cases, the state government has imposed a night curfew in the state. The decision has been taken to curb the spread of the virus. Starting at 8:00 pm the night curfew will stay till 7:00 am in the morning. Besides cufew, the government also released new guidelines and stricter rules to be followed by the people, organisations, offices, cinema halls, wedding halls which will stay in effect till April 15.

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today too cautioned for another lockdown in the state if rules are not followed properly by the people. With the imposition of night curfew, prime spots in Mumbai where crowd is spotted usually after over a year witnessed the same silence again when nationwide lockdown was announced. After 8 pm places like Marine Drive, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharasj Terminus, Girgaon Chowpatty wore a deserted look due to the imposition of night curfew. Shops, malls, stores, marts were closed as soon as night curfew clocked in. Police officials were seen asking people to leave from places between the curfew timings.