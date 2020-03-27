Photo

In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Friday

By FPJ Web Desk

From long queues for groceries, gas cylinders and petrol to people distributing food among needy ones -- Mumbai seemed to have done it all on Friday.

Aerial view of JJ Flyover.
Bhushan Koyande

In the highest incidence so far, Maharashtra's COVID-19 positive cases count shot up by 31 in the past 24 hours to stand at 156 now, health officials said here on Friday.

The overnight number of COVID-19 positive cases mounted from 125 to 135 with 10 new cases in the morning followed by 12 more detected positive from a single family in Sangli and zoomed to 156 by evening with 9 new cases in Mumbai and one in Navi Mumbai.

In Mumbai, nine persons including 3 women, tested positive, including a woman who had travel history to the US and reportedly infected three others. All the four including a male are admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla suburb.

In Mumbai, a senior doctor reportedly succumbed to COVID-19, but the state and city health authorities refused to comment on grounds that the victim's test reports are awaited.

Earlier today, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that so far 19 persons have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and other places.

The state's death toll has risen to 5, including two women, both 65, who passed away on March 24 and March 26, and three males earlier last week.

Take a look at some of the photos of the city from Day 3 of the pan-India lockdown.

Bhushan Koyande
BL Soni
Long queue for for purchasing daily essential things.
BL Soni
Salman Ansari
Salman Ansari
Empty streets at Minara Masjid area, Mohammed Ali Road.
BL Soni
BEST extends its support to the Israel consulate and participates in an operation locating 20 Israeli tourists who were stranded in the city and safely transported them to the airport, from where they were later airlifted.
Pratip Acharya
Lockdown effect people in long queue for Gas Cylinder at Mahalaxmi.
BL Soni
Lockdown effect people in long queue for Gas Cylinder at Mahalaxmi.
BL Soni
Lockdown effect people in long queue for Gas Cylinder at Mahalaxmi.
BL Soni
People give food to the needy people at Mohammed Ali Road.
Salman Ansari
People give food to the needy people at Mohammed Ali Road.
Salman Ansari
Old man appeals people at Mohammad Ali Road.
BL Soni
Ibrahim Motiwala family distributed Biryani amongst 1000 people iat Masjid Bunder.
BL Soni
Ibrahim Motiwala family distributed Biryani amongst 1000 people iat Masjid Bunder.
BL Soni
Ibrahim Motiwala family distributed Biryani amongst 1000 people iat Masjid Bunder.
BL Soni
Long queue of vehicles is seen at a Petrol Pump in Mira Road
BL Soni
Muslims praying jumma namaz from their home in Sewri.
BL Soni

