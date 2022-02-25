e-Paper Get App
Photo

Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

In Pics: Love in the time of war

FPJ Web Desk
A couple hugs in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

The most significant European war in almost 80 years has begun.

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the worlds geopolitical landscape.

Ukraine’s government called it “a full-scale attack from multiple directions.”


Amid the on-going offensive, love is what will keep the worlg going, on its feet.

Kyiv: Vladimir, 70, and his wife Tamara, 80, sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

A couple hugs in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022.

A couple look at Oslo City Hall illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on February 24, 2022, as a symbolic act of solidarity with Ukraine.

People hug as a woman with a suitcase passes by outside a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022.

A couple speaks with each other at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022.

A family takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022.

Couple takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022.

A young couple with a suitcase and bags waits at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022.

Protesters react for families back home in Ukraine during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney on February 25, 2022.

Demonstrators take part in the protest against Russias agression on Ukraine, in front of Russian embassy in Warsaw, on February 24, 2022.

