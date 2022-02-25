In Pics: Love in the time of war

The most significant European war in almost 80 years has begun.

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the worlds geopolitical landscape.

Ukraine’s government called it “a full-scale attack from multiple directions.”



Amid the on-going offensive, love is what will keep the worlg going, on its feet.

Kyiv: Vladimir, 70, and his wife Tamara, 80, sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. | AP/PTI- Emilio Morenatti

A couple hugs in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

A couple look at Oslo City Hall illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on February 24, 2022, as a symbolic act of solidarity with Ukraine. | . (Photo by Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP)

People hug as a woman with a suitcase passes by outside a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

A couple speaks with each other at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

A family takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Couple takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. | AFP

A young couple with a suitcase and bags waits at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Protesters react for families back home in Ukraine during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Sydney on February 25, 2022. | (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

Demonstrators take part in the protest against Russias agression on Ukraine, in front of Russian embassy in Warsaw, on February 24, 2022. | (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:56 PM IST