In Pics: Kashmir is a divine beauty in Spring

The mornings that bring showers of dew. The fragrance of the nectar, pulpy and sweet, plumping the petals of a pastel pink blossom.Spring is the beginning of blossoms that are borne with hope. Cherries, apricots and almond blossoms adorn our otherwise dead gardens and orchards. They represent the hope of fruitful prosperity.

Spring is the season of balanced sunshine and rainfall. It is the season of happiness for the sunken, cold earth. No hardships for her, the weather mild. The skies are blue and the earth blushes lush green.In Kashmir, a cool breeze streams through the warm middays making it the perfect weather for expeditions and excursions.

Spring is the favourite season of birds. Their morning chirpings become more melodious. Migratory birds start flying out of the Valley in this season forsaking its beauty and habitable climate. The snow too starts to melt at the mountain tops, and rivulets emerge that immerse into streams and rivers, making fresh water available in abundance. These waters move like a symphony through meadows and fields, enriching them with fertilityThe middle of March symbolises the advent of Spring in Kashmir and it lasts for almost three months.

Gardens like the Tulip Garden, Nishat, Shalimar and Chashma Shahi get occupied by local visitors and tourists from all over the world

A butterfly taking rest on almond flower in Badamwari (almond garden) during a spring day in Srinagar. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

A view of blossom inside the almond garden in Baadam Vaer During a spring day in Srinagar. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Visitors walk inside the Baadam Waer (Almond garden) during a spring day in Srinagar. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Couple walk inside the Baadam Waer (Almond garden) during a spring day in Srinagar. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

A view of blossom inside the almond garden in Baadam Vaer During a spring day in Srinagar. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:54 PM IST