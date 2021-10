Leaders and workers of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) staged protest in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Kashmir on Tuesday, after at least eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district, at Lakhimpur Kheri, where farmers were allegedly mowed down by a car driven by the son of a Union minister in Uttar Pradesh.



Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 06:28 PM IST