In Pics: Here's how Sufi Dervish dancers are preserving their Semazen legacy in Syria

In Syria, members of the Kharrat family are one of the largest Damascene families trying to preserve the Sufi whirling ritual aka Semazen often performed in public during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Whirling -- a sort of moving meditation through which Sufis seek to commune with the divine -- sees performers twirl to the hypnotic rhythm of prayer until they reach a trance-like state. The ritual is particularly popular in Iran, Afghanistan, and Turkey.