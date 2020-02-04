Photo

In Pics: From Ambanis to Bachchans, stars unite at Armaan Jain's big fat Punjabi wedding

Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain, sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor

The wedding season has begun with Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's grand celebrations that took place in Mumbai on Monday. The Kapoors turned baaraatis as they were seen grooving along with their family and friends.

Armaan, Aadar, Anissa, Rima and Manoj Jain
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Tara Sutaria, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya, and Boney Kapoor, Akash and Shloka Ambani, Nita and Isha Ambani, and Anil Ambani were also some of the attendees.

Anil Kapoor
Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Shloka and Akash Ambani
Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal
Karisma Kapoor
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan
Prem Chopra
Kiara Advani
Karan Johar
Arjun Kapoor
Ananya Panday
Simi Garewal
Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Rashmi and Uddhav Thackeray
Anil and Tina Ambani
Tara Sutaria
Shanaya, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor
Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain, sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Making his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan didn't quite shine as an actor like other family members. But his real life love story of seven years with Anissa Malhotra is nothing less than fairy tale.

