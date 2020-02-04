In Pics: From Ambanis to Bachchans, stars unite at Armaan Jain's big fat Punjabi wedding

The wedding season has begun with Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's grand celebrations that took place in Mumbai on Monday. The Kapoors turned baaraatis as they were seen grooving along with their family and friends.
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Tara Sutaria, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya, and Boney Kapoor, Akash and Shloka Ambani, Nita and Isha Ambani, and Anil Ambani were also some of the attendees.
Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain, sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Making his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan didn't quite shine as an actor like other family members. But his real life love story of seven years with Anissa Malhotra is nothing less than fairy tale.
With inputs from Bollywood Hungama
