In Pics: From Ambanis to Bachchans, stars unite at Armaan Jain's big fat Punjabi wedding

Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain, sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Making his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan didn't quite shine as an actor like other family members. But his real life love story of seven years with Anissa Malhotra is nothing less than fairy tale.

With inputs from Bollywood Hungama