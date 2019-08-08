Photo

In Pics: Floods wreak havoc in Maharashtra, Karnataka

By FPJ Web Desk

A view of flooded area due to overflow of Panchganga river during monsoon season, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019.
PTI Photo

Five teams of NDRF airlifted to Pune in Maharashtra, a total of 1,32,360 people from 28,397 families have been evacuated from Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad and Solapur today.

In Karnataka due to floods 9 people are dead, 43,000 people evacuated in Belagavi district today, nearly 17,000 people are taking shelter in relief camps.

More than 100 people in Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala were evacuated from their houses. A red alert has been issued by the authorities in Idukki, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts today.

Himachal Pradesh's Palampur received the highest 69 mm rainfall since Sunday evening, followed by Shimla (65 mm), Baijnath (50 mm), Jogindernagar (30 mm), Dharamshala (26 mm), Rajgarh (22 mm), Naina Devi 6 mm, Kufri and Chamba 3 mm each and Kangra 2 mm.

There has been area hit by heavy rains, which leads to flood-affected areas in Gujarat's Navsari and Vadodra. The water level has increased in several rivers causing it to burst into cities creating a flood-like situation across several districts of the state on Sunday.

Assam's overall flood situation improved considerably on Monday though one person lost his life due to drowning taking the total death toll to 91, an official report said.

Here are the pictures of floods affected areas across India

People wade through a flood street in Sangli, Maharashtra.
Photo by Uday DEOLEKAR & AFP
Pedestrians wade across a waterlogged street due to the overflow of Koyna river following monsoon rainfall, in Karad, Maharashtra
PTI Photo
Indian Naval team mobilised to provide assistance in flood affected areas in Kohlapur and Sangli district, in Maharashtra, Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019.
PTI Photo
A man rides past a cracked portion of the national hihgway in Kasara, Maharashtra, following heavy rain.
AFP Photo
A woman crosses a waterlogged road during the heavy monsoon rain in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra
ANI Photo
Police rescue people who are stuck in flooded water due to heavy rain in Thane, Maharashtra
ANI Photo
A view of a flooded area after a lake overflowed following heavy rain, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019.
PTI Photo
A view of Malaprabha river water flooding the Munavalli village after heavy rain, in Belgavi, Karnataka, Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019.
PTI Photo
An aerial view of the flood-affected districts of north Karnataka on Monday
ANI Photo
A tree gets uprooted and falls on a bus after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, Gujarat
ANI Photo
People cross a flooded road after the heavy rain at Ajitanagar in Vadodara, Gujarat
ANI Photo
Due to heavy rain slums damaged in the Patlikulh area of Kullu district after a flash flood in Gorcha Nall in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday
ANI Photo
Indian army personnel rescue residents from the flood-affected Village Dhamdhama in Nalbari, Assam on Wednesday
ANI Photo
Water logging in the area around Shree Vinayak Temple in Madhur, Kerala following heavy rainfall
ANI Photo

