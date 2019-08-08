In Pics: Floods wreak havoc in Maharashtra, Karnataka

Five teams of NDRF airlifted to Pune in Maharashtra, a total of 1,32,360 people from 28,397 families have been evacuated from Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad and Solapur today.

In Karnataka due to floods 9 people are dead, 43,000 people evacuated in Belagavi district today, nearly 17,000 people are taking shelter in relief camps.

More than 100 people in Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala were evacuated from their houses. A red alert has been issued by the authorities in Idukki, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts today.

Himachal Pradesh's Palampur received the highest 69 mm rainfall since Sunday evening, followed by Shimla (65 mm), Baijnath (50 mm), Jogindernagar (30 mm), Dharamshala (26 mm), Rajgarh (22 mm), Naina Devi 6 mm, Kufri and Chamba 3 mm each and Kangra 2 mm.

There has been area hit by heavy rains, which leads to flood-affected areas in Gujarat's Navsari and Vadodra. The water level has increased in several rivers causing it to burst into cities creating a flood-like situation across several districts of the state on Sunday.

Assam's overall flood situation improved considerably on Monday though one person lost his life due to drowning taking the total death toll to 91, an official report said.

Here are the pictures of floods affected areas across India