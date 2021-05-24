Photo

In Pics: Doraemon helps barber uncle to give haircut to slum kids in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Man dressed as Doraemon talks to kids in slum
BL Soni

Owing to a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases, many of the states including Maharashtra have imposed lockdown and put strict restrictions in place to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. However, the curbs have led to closure of many small scale businesses which have equally affected the people too. Besides, the poor people staying in slums have been affected largely as no slightest way of income is left for them due to closure of nearly all small scaled businesses.

Mumbai which is the financial capital of India besides its high rise, skyscrappers also has large number of slums where lakhs of people are residing and struggling each day to survive through the lockdown. Though there are many NGOs across the city who are trying to reach out to many such families providing supplies and basic needs. Where all the saloons, barbers are shut across the city and state due to the lockdown, an NGO in Mumbai organised a small event in a slum where it carried out hair-cutting program for children staying there.

Interstingly, to encourage the kids for having the haircut done, the NGO had arranged a man dressed as comic character - Doraemon who stood besides the kids while getting their hair trimmed. The kids were entertained by the Doraemon while getting their hair trimmed. The barber following COVID-19 protocols wore a complete PPE kit while giving the haircut to kids. Take a look at these pictures:

Barber giving haircut to kids while a man dressed as Doraemon accompanies him
BL Soni
Barber giving haircut to a kid while a man dressed as Doraemon accompanies him
Man dressed as Doraemon talks to kids in slum
Man dressed as Doraemon talks to kids in slum
Barber giving haircut to a kid
Barber giving haircut to a kid
Barber giving haircut to a kid
