Home / Photo-gallery / In pics: CRPF jawan killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar; paramilitary forces called in

In pics: CRPF jawan killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar; paramilitary forces called in

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

Paramilitary soldiers are seen near the site of attack in Srinagar, Kashmir | Sajad Hameed
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Lajurah village of Pulwama. "Both the injured locals were rushed to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the police said.

Paramilitary soldiers are seen near the site of attack in Srinagar, Kashmir on April 04, 2022.
Paramilitary personnel stand guard near the site of an attack on a security forces in Srinagar, Kashmir on April 04, 2022.
Policemen arrive at the spot of attack in Srinagar, Kashmir on April 04, 2022.
