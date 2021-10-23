In Pics: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flags off 'Pratigya Yatras' from UP's Barabanki

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged off her party's "Pratigya Yatras" from UP's Barabanki and promised complete loan waiver for farmers if voted to power in the state in the next year's Assembly polls.

The yatras will take three different routes--Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli-from October 23 to November 1 with the slogan, "Hum Vachan Nibhayenge".

Uttar Pradesh, Oct 23 (ANI): Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra having a meal during the interaction with women farmers at an agricultural land, in Barabanki on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Uttar Pradesh, Oct 23 (ANI): Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with women farmers at an agricultural land, in Barabanki on Saturday. | ANI

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 06:56 PM IST