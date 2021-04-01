Photo

IN PICS:- BJP Leader Anwar Khan's Residence Attacked by Suspected Militants in J&K's Srinagar, One Policeman Dead

People carrying the succumbed police cop on a stretcher at a hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir.
In a militant attack on BJP leader Anwar Khan, a police security guard was killed on Thursday in the outskirts of Srinagar city. The militants attacked the residence of the leader in the Aribagh area of Nowgam.

The police constable Rameez Ahmed Itoo was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered an FIR. Investigations are currently in the process to identify the militants linked to the attack.

People carry the injured cop on a stretcher at a hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir.
People carrying the succumbed police cop on a stretcher at a hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir.
Senior security personnel arrive at the spot where suspected militants fired at BJP leader Anwar Khan’s residence in outskirts of Srinagar.
Senior police officers carry a coffin containing the body of the slain policeman during the wreath-laying ceremony at the police headquarters in Srinagar.
A senior police officer lays a wreath on the coffin containing the body of the slain policeman Rameez Ahmed Itoo during the wreath-laying ceremony at the police headquarters, in Srinagar.
Policemen pay tribute to the last remains of slain policeman Rameez Ahmed Itoo during a wreath-laying ceremony, at District Police Lines in Srinagar.
