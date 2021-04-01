IN PICS:- BJP Leader Anwar Khan's Residence Attacked by Suspected Militants in J&K's Srinagar, One Policeman Dead

In a militant attack on BJP leader Anwar Khan, a police security guard was killed on Thursday in the outskirts of Srinagar city. The militants attacked the residence of the leader in the Aribagh area of Nowgam.

The police constable Rameez Ahmed Itoo was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered an FIR. Investigations are currently in the process to identify the militants linked to the attack.