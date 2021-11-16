In Pics: Bizman among 4 killed in 'crossfire' in J&K's Srinagar, family mourns death

Police on Tuesday said businessman Mohammad Altaf Bhat was killed in the "cross-firing" between militants and security forces at Hyderpora Monday, but he would be counted as a "harbourer of terrorists" as he did not inform authorities about the tenants in his building.

Altaf Bhat was among the four persons, including a Pakistani terrorist and his local associate, killed in the gunfight in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar late Monday evening.



Family members mourn the killing of Mohammad Altaf Bhat, the owner of a shopping centre, in Srinagar, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

A girl weeps after her father Mohammad Altaf Bhat, the owner of a shopping centre, was killed in Srinagar, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 06:18 PM IST