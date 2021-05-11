In Pics: Amid COVID-19 surge, preparation for festivities commence ahead of Eid ul-Fitr across Asia

The holy month of Ramadan is all set to conclude Ramadan with the joyous Eid ul-Fitr. This is the second consecutive year when Eid will be celebrated minimally across various countries due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Shahi Imam, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 13-14 this year. The exact date of the festival depends on the sighting of the Ramzan Moon. Muslims across the globe are already in a celebratory mood as they have begun preparing for the festivities.