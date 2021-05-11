Photo

Updated on

In Pics: Amid COVID-19 surge, preparation for festivities commence ahead of Eid ul-Fitr across Asia

By FPJ Web Desk

In this photo taken on May 9, 2021 a woman shops for shoes at a market amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
In this photo taken on May 9, 2021 a woman shops for shoes at a market amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
AFP Photo

The holy month of Ramadan is all set to conclude Ramadan with the joyous Eid ul-Fitr. This is the second consecutive year when Eid will be celebrated minimally across various countries due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Shahi Imam, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 13-14 this year. The exact date of the festival depends on the sighting of the Ramzan Moon. Muslims across the globe are already in a celebratory mood as they have begun preparing for the festivities.

In this photo taken on May 9, 2021 a woman shops for shoes at a market amid concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat, ahead of the Eid ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
In this photo taken on May 9, 2021 a woman shops for shoes at a market amid concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat, ahead of the Eid ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
AFP Photo
In this photo taken on May 9, 2021 a woman shops for clothes at a market amid concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat, ahead of the Eid ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
In this photo taken on May 9, 2021 a woman shops for clothes at a market amid concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat, ahead of the Eid ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
AFP Photo
Beauticians attend customers at a beauty salon during the holy month of Ramadan ahead of the Eid ul-Fitr festivities amid the Coronavirus pandemic in Islamabad on May 10, 2021.
Beauticians attend customers at a beauty salon during the holy month of Ramadan ahead of the Eid ul-Fitr festivities amid the Coronavirus pandemic in Islamabad on May 10, 2021.
AFP Photo
A beautician attends a customer at a beauty salon during the holy month of Ramadan ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festivities amid the Coronavirus pandemic in Islamabad on May 10, 2021.
A beautician attends a customer at a beauty salon during the holy month of Ramadan ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festivities amid the Coronavirus pandemic in Islamabad on May 10, 2021.
AFP Photo
A vendor wearing a face mask and motorcycle helmet stands amongst a crowd of people visiting a fresh food market, busy for the Eid ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, amid concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus in Pattani on May 11, 2021.
A vendor wearing a face mask and motorcycle helmet stands amongst a crowd of people visiting a fresh food market, busy for the Eid ul-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, amid concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus in Pattani on May 11, 2021.
AFP Photo
Women purchase Sewaiyan ahead of Eid festival during the lockdown, at a market in Mathura on Tuesday.
Women purchase Sewaiyan ahead of Eid festival during the lockdown, at a market in Mathura on Tuesday.
ANI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in