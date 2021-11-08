In Pics: A man, a woman, and cattle walk into Yamuna, and create toxic foam by polluting the water

Pictures and videos of devotees standing in waist-deep toxic froth in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj here went viral on Monday, with opposition BJP in Delhi blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the "poisonous" water and air in the city.

Devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river that had a thick layer of toxic foam near Kalindi Kunj on the first day of Chhath Puja on Monday.

The people expressed their disappointment with the quality of water in the river.

According to experts, the toxic foam is due to high phosphate content following the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river. Ammonia levels in the river have also been increasing.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.



Women devotees take a dip in the waters of Yamuna river as a part of rituals for the upcoming Hindu festival of Chhat puja amid foam created by pollution in the water in New Delhi on November 8, 2021. | (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

A man guides his cattle smeared in foam along the Yamuna river amid foam created by pollution in the water in New Delhi on November 8, 2021. | (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

A man bathes in the waters of Yamuna river amid foam created by pollution in the water in New Delhi on November 8, 2021. | (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Women devotees take a dip in the waters of Yamuna river as a part of rituals for the upcoming Hindu festival of Chhat puja amid foam created by pollution in the water in New Delhi on November 8, 2021. | (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

A devotee performs prayer rituals on the banks of Yamuna river as a part of celebrations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Chhat puja amid foam created by pollution in the water in New Delhi on November 8, 2021. | (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Women devotees talk amongst themselves after taking a dip in the waters of Yamuna river as a part of rituals for the upcoming Hindu festival of Chhat puja amid foam created by pollution in the water in New Delhi on November 8, 2021. | (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 08:36 PM IST