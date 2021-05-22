In pics: A look at situation in Mumbai post Cyclone Tauktae; BJP's Ashish Shelar meets fishermen

Altthough Cyclone Tauktae has passed over Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai is still dealing with the aftermaths of the storm. The storm that was labelled 'extremely intense' wreaked havoc in the city by bringing gusty winds and unprecedented rains. Two people were reported dead in the city due to the cyclone while, over 2,000 complaints had been lodged related to the loss caused due to cyclone. Many trees trees were reported in the city, electric poles fell off the road leading to power cut-offs, waterlogging too occured in many parts due to the heavy rains.
Covid-19 vaccination centres too were affected by Tauktae due to which vaccination had been called off.
Though the weather is back to normal, there are many works going aroud the city to bring back the city back in shape. Mumbai civic body workers have been settling trees off the road that fell or have been uprooted.
Fishermans in Mumbai who rely on the sea for their business to have been affected as many of their ships were damaged due to the strong sea waves while some got sweeped away in the high tides. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ashish Shelar met the fisherman community today at Mahim Koliwada to know and understand the demands of the community for the loss they have faced due to the cyclone. A huge amount of fishing material is damaged including their boats while few fishermen have been reported missing.
Besides affecting the city, Barge ‘P 305”, an accommodation barge of the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), capsized off Heera oil fields in Bombay High on night of May 17 after the impact of Cyclone Tauktae that broke its mooring and set it adrift. Rescue operations continued late into the night with two Indian Navy vessels INS Kochi and INS Kolkata undertaking the search and rescue operation.
Indian Navy on Saturday informed that the Search and Rescue Operations for the crew of Barge P305 and Tug Varapradha will be augmented by specialised diving teams onboard INS Makar (with sonar) and INS Tarasa. The crew were affected as the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' brushed past the western coast on Monday, due to which the barge sank.
At least 188, including two from the anchor boat Varaprada, have been rescued so far from the barge P305, the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said on Friday. As many as 60 bodies have been recovered from the barge. The search and rescue operations for the remaining crew is still underway, the Defence PRO said.
The ONGC has set up a help desk outside Mumbai's JJ Hospital's mortuary for the relatives of deceased in P305 barge
