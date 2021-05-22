In pics: A look at situation in Mumbai post Cyclone Tauktae; BJP's Ashish Shelar meets fishermen

Altthough Cyclone Tauktae has passed over Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai is still dealing with the aftermaths of the storm. The storm that was labelled 'extremely intense' wreaked havoc in the city by bringing gusty winds and unprecedented rains. Two people were reported dead in the city due to the cyclone while, over 2,000 complaints had been lodged related to the loss caused due to cyclone. Many trees trees were reported in the city, electric poles fell off the road leading to power cut-offs, waterlogging too occured in many parts due to the heavy rains.

Covid-19 vaccination centres too were affected by Tauktae due to which vaccination had been called off.

Though the weather is back to normal, there are many works going aroud the city to bring back the city back in shape. Mumbai civic body workers have been settling trees off the road that fell or have been uprooted.