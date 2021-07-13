Photo

Updated on

In Photos: Wild black bear, 2 cubs stray into Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; tranquilised and relocated

By FPJ Web Desk

A black bear was tranquilised by wildlife officials after it strayed alongwith its two cubs into the Dardpora village in northern Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 13, 2021.
A black bear was tranquilised by wildlife officials after it strayed alongwith its two cubs into the Dardpora village in northern Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

A female black bear (sow) and her two cubs were rescued by officials in the Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday afternoon.

The bear and cubs were spotted in Tangmarg's Dardpora village on Tuesday morning by locals who alerted the Wildlife Department. After a search operation that lasted for three hours, officials finally found the bear and its cubs and tranquilised them.

The bear and the cubs will be relocated to Dachigam Wildlife Park here.

A black bear was tranquilised by wildlife officials after it strayed alongwith its two cubs into the Dardpora village in northern Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 13, 2021.
A black bear was tranquilised by wildlife officials after it strayed alongwith its two cubs into the Dardpora village in northern Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
After a three-hour-long search operation, officials from the Wildlife Department found a bear and its cubs and tranquilised them after the animals strayed into the Dardpora village in northern Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 13, 2021.
After a three-hour-long search operation, officials from the Wildlife Department found a bear and its cubs and tranquilised them after the animals strayed into the Dardpora village in northern Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Locals and officials from the Wildlife department rescue a bear and its two cubs who strayed into the Dardpora village in northern Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 13, 2021.
Locals and officials from the Wildlife department rescue a bear and its two cubs who strayed into the Dardpora village in northern Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Locals and officials from the Wildlife department tie up the tranquilised bear who strayed into the Dardpora village in northern Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 13, 2021.
Locals and officials from the Wildlife department tie up the tranquilised bear who strayed into the Dardpora village in northern Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Locals and Wildlife officials carry the tranquilised black bear after it strayed along with its two cubs into northern Kashmir's Baramulla District on July 13, 2021.
Locals and Wildlife officials carry the tranquilised black bear after it strayed along with its two cubs into northern Kashmir's Baramulla District on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Locals and Wildlife officials carry the tranquilised black bear after it strayed along with its two cubs into northern Kashmir's Baramulla District on July 13, 2021.
Locals and Wildlife officials carry the tranquilised black bear after it strayed along with its two cubs into northern Kashmir's Baramulla District on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Locals carry the cub who strayed into northern Kashmir's Baramulla District on July 13, 2021.
Locals carry the cub who strayed into northern Kashmir's Baramulla District on July 13, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in