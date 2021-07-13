In Photos: Wild black bear, 2 cubs stray into Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; tranquilised and relocated

A female black bear (sow) and her two cubs were rescued by officials in the Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday afternoon.

The bear and cubs were spotted in Tangmarg's Dardpora village on Tuesday morning by locals who alerted the Wildlife Department. After a search operation that lasted for three hours, officials finally found the bear and its cubs and tranquilised them.

The bear and the cubs will be relocated to Dachigam Wildlife Park here.