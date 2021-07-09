Photo

In Photos: Virbhadra Singh's mortal remains kept at his residence ahead of cremation on Saturday; JP Nadda and others visit to pay homage

Family members and supporters carry the mortal remains of Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister & Congress leader Virbhadra Singh who passes away at age of 87 years after battling with prolonged illness, in Shimla on Thursday.
The mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh will be cremated in Rampur on Saturday, his family spokesperson said.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla at 3.40 am on Thursday.

The cremation will be held at Rampur on July 10 at 3 pm, spokesperson Yashwant Chhajta said.

Singh's body has been kept at his personal residence at Holly Lodge in Jakhu, Shimla.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid a wreath at his body as a mark of respect.

Lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, several other political leaders and thousands of the former chief minister's supporters also visited Holly Lodge to pay their homage.

Singh's body will be kept at Holly Lodge for the entire day on Thursday for 'antim darshan'.

On Friday, the body will be kept at Ridge Maidan for the public for 'antim darshan' from 9 am to 11.30 am, Chhajta said.

Subsequently, it will be taken to state Congress office Rajiv Bhawan on Cart Road in Shimla where it will be kept from 11.40 am to 1 pm, he said.

Thereafter, the body will be taken to Rampur by road at 1 pm and it is scheduled to reach Padam Palace Rampur at 6 pm, the family spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the body will be kept at Padam Palace Rampur for 'antim darshan' from 8 am to 2 pm before the funeral at 3 pm, he added.

Family members and supporters carry the mortal remains of Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister & Congress leader Virbhadra Singh who passes away at age of 87 years after battling with prolonged illness, in Shimla on Thursday.
Family members and supporters carry the mortal remains of Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister & Congress leader Virbhadra Singh who passes away at age of 87 years after battling with prolonged illness, in Shimla on Thursday.
Mortal remains of Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh brought to his residence, in Shimla on Thursday.
Mortal remains of Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh brought to his residence in Shimla on Thursday.
Mortal remains of Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh brought to his residence in Shimla on Thursday.
Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singhs son Vikramaditya Singh arrives at his residence as his father passes away, in Shimla on Thursday.
Family members and supporters gave condolences to Vikramaditya Singh son of Virbhadra Singh, and mourn over the death of Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, in Shimla on Thursday.
Family members mourn after the death of Virbhadra Singh Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister & senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh who passes away at age of 87 years after battling with prolonged illness, in Shimla on Thursday.
Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya offers condoles to family members of Virbhadra Singh Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister & senior Congress leader who passes away at age of 87 years after battling with prolonged illness, in Shimla on Thursday.
BJP president JP Nadda pays tribute to former Himachal Pradesh CM & Congress leader Virbhadra Singh.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur pays tribute to former Himachal Pradesh CM & Congress leader Virbhadra Singh.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur & BJP national president JP Nadda meet family of former CM Virbhadra Singh.
